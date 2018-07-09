Another cold front is on its way to the Western Cape and could cause temperatures in Gauteng to drop by the end of the week.

The cold front is expected to pass through the Cape by Thursday.

Victoria Nurse‚ forecaster at the South African Weather Service‚ said temperatures may not drop too significantly.

The possibility of more rain will bring further relief to the Western Cape‚ where dams have now recovered to an average level of 47.2% after a crippling summer drought. At the same time in 2017‚ the average dam levels stood at just 24%.

Anton Bredell‚ MEC for local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning‚ said the recent rains had made a significant impact.

“Only weeks ago‚ Clanwilliam Dam was below 10%. Now the dam‚ one of the biggest in the province‚ is full. The sluices were opened over the past weekend. It’s an incredible turnaround.”

Bredell cautioned that the province is not out of trouble yet‚ however. “A lot of rain has helped replenish groundwater but we need to allow the system to recover as much as possible ahead of the summer season‚” he said.

“In addition‚ some areas remain stressed - particularly the Karoo region‚ where the rainfall has not provided adequate relief yet.”

Western Cape residents were urged to continue with their water-saving efforts. “This drought we have tackled will not be the last drought we will see. Long-term behavioural change‚ better resource management and a growing resilience to these shocks are going to be vital moving forward‚” added Bredell.

According to the latest dam levels in the province: