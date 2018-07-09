South Africa

Cape Town businessman kidnapped at gunpoint

09 July 2018 - 14:16 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

A 65-year-old businessman was grabbed by five men at his business on Monday‚ Western Cape police say.

"According to information‚ the victim was driving into the basement of his business premises in Stairway Close‚ De Greens‚ Parow‚ when an unknown double cab LDV followed and at the gate‚ [the suspects] forced the security guard at gunpoint into the toilet where they took his cellular telephone and locked him up.

"They then continued into the basement where they forced the businessman into their vehicle and drove off. . . ‚" said Captain FC van Wyk.

The businessman was named as Layaqat Allie Parker.

A case of armed robbery and kidnapping is under investigation.

Last year‚ Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed‚ a wealthy businessman from Cape Town‚ aged 71‚ was kidnapped in similar circumstances outside his business. He was reunited with his family.

The spate of kidnappings of wealthy businesspeople for ransom in South Africa has raised serious concerns‚ with experts warning of a looming crisis if police are unable to clamp down on the crime swiftly and decisively.

In April‚ the Sunday Times reported the Hawks and the SAPS had set up a task team to investigate the kidnappings of businesspeople by syndicates that demand ransoms. The Hawks revealed that 24 kidnappings had occurred in South Africa in the past 18 months.

Eyewitnesses or anyone with information regarding the suspects in the Parker case are requested to contact the investigation officer‚ Detective Constable Chesron de Vries‚ on 082-493-8472 or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111.

READ MORE

Fedusa condemns hijacking of Prasa's Khanyisile Kweyama

The Federation of Unions of South Africa has condemned the hijacking and kidnapping of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board chairperson ...
News
8 hours ago

Missing KZN baby found after a month

A three-month-old baby‚ who was allegedly snatched from his sleeping mother’s side on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast last month‚ has been found.
News
2 days ago

Four suspects arrested after Durban man 'kidnapped for ransom'

Payment from a Uganda man to save his brother from alleged kidnappers has been instrumental in helping police arrest four suspects‚ KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Protesters torch community library in KZN‚ causing R1.9m in damage South Africa
  2. Shack dwellers in the cold as Durban officials and police demolish their homes South Africa
  3. 17 Boko Haram members get jail terms in Niger Africa
  4. DR Congo churchgoers plan political protests in August Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

First boys are rescued from Thai cave
“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
X