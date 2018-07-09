A 65-year-old businessman was grabbed by five men at his business on Monday‚ Western Cape police say.

"According to information‚ the victim was driving into the basement of his business premises in Stairway Close‚ De Greens‚ Parow‚ when an unknown double cab LDV followed and at the gate‚ [the suspects] forced the security guard at gunpoint into the toilet where they took his cellular telephone and locked him up.

"They then continued into the basement where they forced the businessman into their vehicle and drove off. . . ‚" said Captain FC van Wyk.

The businessman was named as Layaqat Allie Parker.

A case of armed robbery and kidnapping is under investigation.

Last year‚ Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed‚ a wealthy businessman from Cape Town‚ aged 71‚ was kidnapped in similar circumstances outside his business. He was reunited with his family.

The spate of kidnappings of wealthy businesspeople for ransom in South Africa has raised serious concerns‚ with experts warning of a looming crisis if police are unable to clamp down on the crime swiftly and decisively.

In April‚ the Sunday Times reported the Hawks and the SAPS had set up a task team to investigate the kidnappings of businesspeople by syndicates that demand ransoms. The Hawks revealed that 24 kidnappings had occurred in South Africa in the past 18 months.

Eyewitnesses or anyone with information regarding the suspects in the Parker case are requested to contact the investigation officer‚ Detective Constable Chesron de Vries‚ on 082-493-8472 or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111.