EXCLUSIVE | Duduzane Zuma arrives at Joburg police station over 'state capture bribe plot'

A smiling Duduzane Zuma arrived at the Johannesburg Central police station early on Monday morning, ahead of an expected appearance before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court later in the day.

The 34-year-old’s lawyer, Rudi Krause, confirmed to TimesLIVE that Zuma has been formally charged with corruption. The charge relates to his involvement in an alleged Gupta family plot to bribe former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Zuma arrived back in South Africa from abroad last week to attend the weekend funeral of his younger brother, Vusi. Zuma was briefly detained at the airport when he arrived in South Africa from Dubai for Vusi's funeral, and questioned in relation to a "2016 Rosebank case".

Krause confirmed former president Jacob Zuma's son had agreed to hand in his passport as part of a bail agreement with the state. TimesLIVE has learnt that Duduzane was transported to court in a police vehicle and is currently being held in the cells.