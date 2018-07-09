The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has condemned the hijacking and kidnapping of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama.

According to the federation‚ Kweyama was hijacked on Thursday‚ but news of the incident only became known over the weekend.

“Information that has been made available by Gauteng police so far indicates that Kweyama was pepper-sprayed before being bundled into the boot of her car by unknown assailants. She was then driven around for three hours before being released unharmed in Kathlehong on the East Rand‚” said Fedusa’s general secretary Dennis George.

“We want a board that will not be intimidated and distracted by such acts of senseless criminality and focus on fully committing itself to confronting the challenges facing Prasa and introduce specific measures aimed at improving customer service and good corporate governance‚ underpinned by monitoring and accountability‚” said George.

“We want to eventually see a Prasa that will provide the working class and commuters in general with access to affordable‚ reliable‚ and safe public rail transport services in line with the perspectives of the National Development Plan.”