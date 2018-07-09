Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor Professor Rob Midgley has so far donated R500‚000 from his own salary towards the advancement of needy students at the university.

Midgley‚ who assumed his duties as vice-chancellor at the university in April 2016‚ donates R25‚000 a month‚ which is about 10% of his monthly salary‚ to students in need.

A majority of students at the university are from households with a threshold income of less than R350‚000 a year and rely on National Students Financial Aid Scheme for funding.

Midgley told the Daily Dispatch newspaper: “We are enormously privileged to receive fantastic salaries. Not everyone receives a same kind of salary‚ so when one is in a position to make a difference to somebody else’s life‚ I think it is morally incumbent upon an individual to do what they can."

The former law dean at Rhodes previously served as deputy vice-chancellor at the universities of Fort Hare and Zululand.