South Africa

Manana's alleged victim Christine Wiro 'does not want any handout'

09 July 2018 - 11:15 By Penwell Dlamini
Christine Wiro and her son Adonai Langa on May 8, 2018.
Christine Wiro and her son Adonai Langa on May 8, 2018.
Image: Thulani Mbele. © Sowetan

The Commission for Gender Equality has stepped in to help Christine Wiro‚ the former domestic worker of ANC MP Mduduzi Manana who accused him of assault.

The commission’s spokesperson‚ Javu Baloyi‚ said they are currently helping Wiro with legal advice.

Baloyi told TimesLIVE that Wiro had been contacted by the police to update her statement‚ after they obtained an audio recording in which Manana allegedly offered a "consolation" for her to drop the case.

The recording was allegedly made outside the Douglasdale police station in May‚ on the night she lodged a complaint accusing Manana of pushing her down the stairs and threatening to deport her to Zimbabwe.

“They are doing something on the statement because they wanted to combine that recording and what had already been said. They are not redoing the statement; it is an add-on. They want to add the recording that surfaced later in the case‚" said Baloyi.

"It is the police who said to the Commission for Gender Equality‚ 'Give us some time to work with the audio and ensure that we have all the facts‚ so that we don’t embarrass ourselves going forward‚'" said Baloyi.

Manana has denied the claims and has since opened a criminal case against Wiro‚ accusing her of trying to extort money from him.

Baloyi said that since leaving her job as Manana’s domestic worker‚ Wiro has not been able to find employment elsewhere.

“Christine is not working. Her husband is working. If you know someone who can offer her a job‚ you can help. She is someone who is willing to go and work for herself. She does not want any handout. She needs a job‚” said Baloyi.

While she may be suffering financially‚ emotionally Wiro seems to be fine. “In my entire work life at the Commission for Gender Equality‚ I have never seen such a strong‚ joyful and cheerful person as Christine Wiro‚” said Baloyi.

"She is somebody who has accepted that things have happened for her greater good. She is a Christian and believes that God has plans for her.”

READ MORE

DA to lay extortion‚ corruption charges against Manana

The Democratic Party will on Monday lay charges of extortion and corruption against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana.
Politics
1 month ago

Action against Manana is coming very soon‚ says Kodwa

Zizi Kodwa‚ the head of the office of the Presidency at the ANC's HQ‚ Luthuli House‚ has committed the party to instituting an internal hearing on ...
Politics
1 month ago

Manana yet to open a case against his former domestic

No extortion case has been opened yet by MP Mduduzi Manana against the woman who accused him of assaulting her when she was his domestic worker.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Wire 'trap' injury leaves Table Mountain cyclists in fear South Africa
  2. Mandela Day no excuse to bunk school: Education Department South Africa
  3. Rhino cow and her calf gunned down at famous Shamwari reserve South Africa
  4. Nissan admits falsifying emissions data on cars made in Japan Sci-Tech
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

First boys are rescued from Thai cave
“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
X