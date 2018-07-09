School pupils - and teachers - must be in class from Tuesday‚ July 17 - despite a "malicious" social media attempt to delay the start of term by two days.

Government schools went on recess on June 22. Their reopening after the mid-year holiday will not be affected by commemoration events for Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu‚ the basic education department said in a statement on Monday.

A social media message about a delayed start to the term due to Mandela Day events on July 18 has caused much confusion in the basic education sector‚ and it is false‚ the department said.

"We expect all our learners and educators alike to report for duty as scheduled in order to commence the third term. . .

"The Mandela and Sisulu centenary celebrations will proceed without causing disruptions in schools.

"Both Mandela and Sisulu were committed to playing their part to ensure that all young people in South Africa access education without disturbances. This malicious social media message is therefore contrary to what both our late leaders stood for."