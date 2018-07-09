Quadruplets beat odds at Tygerberg Hospital

It was an “exceptional occurrence in any health system”.

That is how the Western Cape Government described a 22-year-old mother from Khayelitsha giving birth to healthy quadruplets at the Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town on Friday.

“Spontaneous quadruplet pregnancies are exceptional with a reported incidence of one in 512‚000 to one in 677‚000 births‚” the Western Cape government said on Facebook.