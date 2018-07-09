Quadruplets beat odds at Tygerberg Hospital
It was an “exceptional occurrence in any health system”.
That is how the Western Cape Government described a 22-year-old mother from Khayelitsha giving birth to healthy quadruplets at the Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town on Friday.
“Spontaneous quadruplet pregnancies are exceptional with a reported incidence of one in 512‚000 to one in 677‚000 births‚” the Western Cape government said on Facebook.
First-time mom delivers healthy quadruplets at Tygerberg hospital On Friday, 6 July 2018, Tygerberg Hospital’s...Posted by Western Cape Government Health on Sunday, July 8, 2018
The babies were delivered at 29 weeks via caesarean section.
“A decision [was] taken in the best interest of the mother and the unborn children. During the labour process each baby had its own dedicated paediatrician in the theatre while the mother was supported by a midwife and anaesthetist at all times.”
They added: “The mother and her ‘quads’ are in very good condition and are doing extremely well.”