South Africa

WATCH | SAPS explosives unit called to Durban shop as another ‘suspicious device’ is discovered

09 July 2018 - 19:05 By Jeff Wicks
This would be the sixth device found in Durban in a matter of five days.
Image: 123rf/Lukas Gojda

The South African Police Services' Explosives Unit was called to the Spar in Austerville‚ Wentworth‚ after another “suspicious device” was found in the store on Monday afternoon.

A manager‚ who would not be named‚ told TimesLIVE that police explosives experts had been called to the scene.

“They came here and they said that they found something. All they said was that they needed to take it away for testing‚” he said.

He would not be drawn to comment further.

A video circulating on social media shows footage of an explosion and is believed to have happened at the Wentworth Spar.

A police source confirmed the discovery of the device‚ but did not have further details.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said that the explosives unit was called to the scene to examine a suspicious device‚ but that it proved to be “negative”.

He issued the following warning: “We view these threats in a serious light and people caught can be criminally prosecuted.”

He called on anyone with information on the improvised devices‚ or anyone who had information on future events‚ to contact the police on 0860010111.

