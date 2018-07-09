The South African Police Services' Explosives Unit was called to the Spar in Austerville‚ Wentworth‚ after another “suspicious device” was found in the store on Monday afternoon.

This would be the sixth device found in Durban in a matter of five days.

A manager‚ who would not be named‚ told TimesLIVE that police explosives experts had been called to the scene.

“They came here and they said that they found something. All they said was that they needed to take it away for testing‚” he said.

He would not be drawn to comment further.

A video circulating on social media shows footage of an explosion and is believed to have happened at the Wentworth Spar.