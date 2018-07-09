South Africa

Strike has resulted in national shutdown at SA Post Office – CWU

09 July 2018 - 14:20 By Penwell Dlamini
CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said the strike had caused a national shutdown at the SA Post Office.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

Wage negotiations are continuing between the SA Post Office and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) whose members downed tools on Monday.

CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said the strike by CWU and other unions had caused a national shutdown at the SA Post Office.

Tshabalala said that while the strike was continuing‚ unions were meeting employers in Johannesburg to find a solution to the impasse.

“We assume that all our members are on strike but we are also joined by other unions. As a matter of fact‚ the whole Post Office is shut down nationally. The strike got a huge support.

“We are in the negotiations as I am speaking to you. We are reconvening at CCMA in Johannesburg. Many workers are here outside‚ waiting for those outcomes.

“After our one-day strike‚ employers moved from zero to 6%. We were demanding 12% but we are at 10%.

"It is two years without any salary increase for workers at the Post Office. You can say there is progress [in negotiations] but consider the financial situation that workers have been facing for the past two years‚” he said.

