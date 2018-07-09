A "suspicious device" was discovered in an underground parking lot in the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban‚ forcing a partial evacuation of the structure on Monday morning.

This is the latest in a string of discoveries of suspicious devices in recent days - several of them causing fires.

TimesLIVE was on the scene of the latest device discovery on Monday.

Police and bomb technicians had cordoned off the parking structure after a manager noticed a device with wires protruding from it in one of the corner.

Police sources confirmed the discovery of the device‚ which was found near the mall's food court and gym.

Meanwhile‚ no arrests have been made in a string of bombings across Durban which have seen Woolworths outlets targeted over several days.