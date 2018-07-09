Wire 'trap' injury leaves Table Mountain cyclists in fear

Robert Vogel‚ founder of Table Mountain Bikers‚ said the trail was opened to cyclists in 2016.

He said cyclists had encountered a lot of resistance from other users of the trail‚ including dog walkers.

The association condemned the act in a tweet on Saturday and vowed to expose the “culprit”.

“That’s what some people call trail sharing! A wire at neck height across a legal trail in the Glen. A calculated act to inflict maximum harm! Rider will lay criminal charges and we’ll find the culprit‚” tweeted the association.

Vogel told TimesLIVE on Monday that this was the third time that barriers have been placed on the trail.