A photograph that went viral in June‚ exposing the gender pay gap in surfing competitions‚ has led to an online crowdfunding campaign to level the waters.

WomenLoveSport co-founders Jess Basson and Shani van Straaten launched the campaign after there was outrage on social media over the marked difference in winnings between men and women surfers in South Africa.

Indonesia’s Rio Waida‚ who won the under-18 men’s category at the Billabong Junior Series Ballito Pro‚ walked away with R8‚000 in prize money while South Africa’s Zoe Steyn‚ who won the under-18 women’s category‚ got R4‚000 at the competition held on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

The online crowdfunding campaign had raised R5‚945 by Friday afternoon and is aiming for R70‚000

Van Straaten said: “When I saw the photo of the Ballito Pro Junior winners I was not surprised as I had been aware of this phenomenon for years. There are reasons for everything‚ however I don’t think that poor reasoning should be a barrier to justice and progression in any industry.

“What interested me more was whether those objecting to this photo and what it represented would be willing to engage in further discussion and action.”

Billabong Junior Series Ballito Pro organisers last month claimed the World Surf League determines the prize money for men and women winners.