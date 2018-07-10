A family man who makes meticulous business decisions.

That is how an attorney described the 65-year-old businessman who was kidnapped by five men in the parking basement of his company in Parow‚ Cape Town‚ on Monday.

Concern is mounting for the safety of Liyaqat Ali Parker‚ a founder of the Foodprop Group‚ which owns the Foodworld chain of supermarkets. He is also a board member of Al Amien Foods and a non-executive director of Brimstone Investment Corporation.

Parker’s attorney‚ Walid Brown‚ said on Tuesday that he was a strict businessman and a family man.

“He owns businesses in retail‚ property and development - and other businesses and quite a few malls. The one thing I know about him is that he makes strict business decisions. His business is family run‚ all its directors are family‚” said Brown.

Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and armed robbery.

The family have not yet spoken about the ordeal.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said it was “deeply concerned and dismayed” to hear about the incident.

“Our thoughts and Duas (prayers) are with the family during this challenging time. We request authorities to swiftly investigate and find Mr Parker. May Allah Almighty grant him a safe return‚” said the MJC.