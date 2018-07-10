South Africa

Eskom pay talks resume to stave off load shedding

10 July 2018 - 09:34 By Theto Mahlakoana
Electricity consumers should brace themselves for more rolling blackouts if Eskom and the unions fail to reach an agreement on Tuesday. File photo.
Electricity consumers should brace themselves for more rolling blackouts if Eskom and the unions fail to reach an agreement on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/rasslava

Wage negotiation between Eskom and labour representatives are set to resume on Tuesday as the power utility continues its fight to stave off another bout of load shedding.

In June the utility introduced load shedding after some workers picketed at some power stations. The unions have since denied their members were responsible for the blackouts.

Electricity consumers should brace themselves for more rolling blackouts if Eskom and the unions fail to reach an agreement on Tuesday.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said its members were still hellbent on embarking on unlawful industrial action should the power utility not meet its demands.

NUM‚ Solidarity and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) on Friday consolidated their wage demands once more‚ calling on Eskom to hike workers’ wages by a reduced 8% in 2018 and 8.5% for the two successive years.

Eskom has been in wage talks with unions for more than a month‚ with the company contesting amounts being tabled as unaffordable under its current financial difficulties.

- Business Day 

READ MORE

Eskom welcomes payment of R902m and apology from McKinsey

Power utility Eskom has welcomed the payment of R902 million from McKinsey and the company’s apology to all South Africans for its role in state ...
Business
5 hours ago

Power restored to Joburg’s north-eastern areas

Power has been fully restored to Johannesburg’s north-eastern suburbs‚ ending load rotation in the area‚ City Power said on Sunday.
News
8 days ago

Eskom signs R1,4-billion loan from German bank KfW

Eskom and KfW, the German development bank, have signed a $100-million loan facility to connect renewable-power projects run by independent producers ...
Business
11 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Appeal Court finds Jiba misconduct 'not established' South Africa
  2. DG downplays impact of Brexit on SA science research Sci-Tech
  3. I'll air my 'legitimate pain' at Human Rights Commission: Ashwin Willemse South Africa
  4. Concern mounts for kidnapped Cape businessman South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Tshwane project helps homeless heroin addicts practise safe drug use
From shootout to jail time: How new camera tech sent first gangster to prison
X