Eskom pay talks resume to stave off load shedding

Wage negotiation between Eskom and labour representatives are set to resume on Tuesday as the power utility continues its fight to stave off another bout of load shedding.

In June the utility introduced load shedding after some workers picketed at some power stations. The unions have since denied their members were responsible for the blackouts.

Electricity consumers should brace themselves for more rolling blackouts if Eskom and the unions fail to reach an agreement on Tuesday.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said its members were still hellbent on embarking on unlawful industrial action should the power utility not meet its demands.

NUM‚ Solidarity and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) on Friday consolidated their wage demands once more‚ calling on Eskom to hike workers’ wages by a reduced 8% in 2018 and 8.5% for the two successive years.

Eskom has been in wage talks with unions for more than a month‚ with the company contesting amounts being tabled as unaffordable under its current financial difficulties.

- Business Day