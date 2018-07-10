Men who beat up their spouses should receive a long prison sentence in order to send a message to society that violence will not be tolerated.

This is the view of Bishop Mahange‚ one of the thousands of men who joined the #100MenMarch in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Mahange‚ of Pretoria‚ said he joined the march to support the fight against women and children abuse.

"A woman must not be beaten‚ even in our African culture‚ you are not supposed to beat a woman. Even with children‚ you are not supposed to beat them.

"If it happens you have an argument with your wife‚ it is better for you as a man to leave the house and go be with your friends‚ but don't beat up your wife‚" said Mahange.