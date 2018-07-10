Duduzane Zuma‚ the son of former president Jacob Zuma‚ insists he is ready to face the corruption case against him “as soon as possible” – and says it is “plain and undisputed that I am not guilty of any wrongdoing”.

In an affidavit filed at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg‚ Zuma stated that he would plead not guilty to charges that he was involved in an alleged Gupta family plot to “buy” former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

“I do not fear any conviction with reference to the said matter‚” he stated. “I am informed that the current charges apparently relate to allegations…that I was allegedly present when Mr Ajay Gupta made certain alleged proposals and promises to Mr M Jonas to become the new Minister of Finance on 23 October 2015. Apparently he also offered to pay him some monies.”

He stressed that the allegations that had surfaced about that meeting made it clear “that I‚ in my personal and/or any other capacity‚ made no proposals of whatsoever nature to Mr M Jonas‚ either as alleged or at all”.

“At worst for me‚ I was only present when Mr Ajay Gupta allegedly met with Mr M Jonas on the afternoon of 23 October 2015.”