Magda Wierzycka returns to Twitter: 'Too much is happening to stay quiet'

“Too much is happening in SA not to comment. I get so many tips on corruption that I need this forum to air them‚” said Wiercyzka‚ the CEO of investment firm Sygnia.

The first of three pre-9am tweets from the Cape Town businesswoman was about the involvement of Net1 in payment of social grants.

“My pet peeve of today: nothing has changed at Net1! They are still flogging EasyPay Everywhere accounts to the poor! Where are the shareholders?” she said.

Wierzycka abandoned Twitter in March after an avalanche of criticism over a tweet she posted to commemorate Human Rights Day. She posted an iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson who was shot and killed on June 16‚ 1976‚ during the Soweto uprisings with the caption “Let’s never forget 21 March 1960”‚ which is the date of the Sharpeville massacre.