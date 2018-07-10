Magda Wierzycka returns to Twitter: 'Too much is happening to stay quiet'
After nearly four months of self-imposed silence‚ billionaire Magda Wierzycka returned to Twitter on Tuesday.
Too much is happening in SA not to comment. I get so many tips on corruption that I need this forum to air them. My pet peeve of today: nothing has changed at Net1! They are still flogging EasyPay Everywhere accounts to the poor! Where are the shareholders?— Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) July 10, 2018
“Too much is happening in SA not to comment. I get so many tips on corruption that I need this forum to air them‚” said Wiercyzka‚ the CEO of investment firm Sygnia.
The first of three pre-9am tweets from the Cape Town businesswoman was about the involvement of Net1 in payment of social grants.
“My pet peeve of today: nothing has changed at Net1! They are still flogging EasyPay Everywhere accounts to the poor! Where are the shareholders?” she said.
Wierzycka abandoned Twitter in March after an avalanche of criticism over a tweet she posted to commemorate Human Rights Day. She posted an iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson who was shot and killed on June 16‚ 1976‚ during the Soweto uprisings with the caption “Let’s never forget 21 March 1960”‚ which is the date of the Sharpeville massacre.
In a subsequent tweet Wierzycka apologised after deleting the photograph. She then tweeted a picture of Sharpeville‚ with a similar caption.
She told TimesLive at the time: “I have decided to abandon Twitter. I don’t believe that a two-minute mistake in an upload of a photograph and which I corrected immediately – but not quickly enough for someone to take a snapshot – is a story.”
She said she found it “appalling” that “credible journalists [are] using this to attack my credibility”‚ and added: “They have achieved one thing. A voice silenced. Pity‚ as it was a forum through which many people in need reached out to me.”
Some of her 27‚200 followers welcomed her return on Tuesday. “You are back!!!!!!!!! Well done!!!!” said @Mpu2mi. “Remember‚ those who matter don’t mind & those who mind‚ don’t matter! Mix the struggle dates‚ who cares? Mix the struggle leaders‚ we don’t care. Keep shining the light on ANC thugs.”
@Meatman_WP tweeted: “We missed your valued inputs. Always caring and concerned for the abused and victims.”
@mangalani said: “Welcome back Magda. We missed your opinions. I hope this time you will not let trolls defeat you.”
Roderick Scheepers said: “Glad to have you back Magda! Your insights are so factual and valuable. It’s a great way of holding individuals/departments accountable.”
Matthew Bowes tweeted: “Welcome back‚ so good to have a true warrior back in the ring.”
But it wasn’t all love. Vincent Nkosi said black Twitter was ready for Wierzycka. “Bring it on‚ white woman‚” he tweeted.