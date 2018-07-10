A mineworker died on Tuesday morning at Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville‚ Gauteng.

Mine spokesperson Sihle Maake said the miner died at around 9.30am in a so-called “fall of ground” accident which is when ground collapses after a seismic event.

“He was removed [from the mine] and then all his vital organs were checked and [it was] then realised he had succumbed to his injuries.”

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) demanded an investigation into the fatality.

“The NUM reiterates its call that there is a need to amend the Mine Health and Safety Act so that those who are found to be responsible for fatalities in the mining industry must be arrested‚ prosecuted and sent to jail. The mining bosses who are found to be negligent must be held accountable for all the accidents‚” the trade union said in a statement.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said in June there had been 45 mining deaths so far this year.