Never mind the charges, why was Zuma in chains?

Duduzane Zuma arrives at the Johannesburg Central police station on July 9, 2018.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane arrived for his first court appearance for corruption with leg irons around his ankles, and greeted the journalists seated behind him, while he awkwardly stood in the dock.

“Why do you have those around your legs?” one reporter asked. “Do the cops think you’re going to run?”

Zuma’s 34-year-old son, now facing charges that he tried to bribe former deputy Finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, shook his head, clearly uncomfortable with the question.

“I actually like this look,” he said, smiling. “They’re like gold chains.”

His humour may have been misplaced, given the seriousness of the case that he faces.

