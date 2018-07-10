A one-year-old child was found in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday after she wandered off from a crèche in a neighbouring suburb.

KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday confirmed that Phoenix community members had found the child wandering around in the area.

"She had apparently just wandered off from a crèche in Zelishwa which was is on the border of Phoenix‚" police spokeswoman Captain Louise Naidoo said.

The child was "returned to the crèche and reunited with her family".

"No case was opened‚" Naidoo said.

In a post on Facebook‚ head of private security company VIP Protection Glen Naidoo said a Phoenix family had fed the baby and provided warm clothing until authorities had arrived.

"The child was later handed back to the custodians of the crèche. Please ensure that your crèche has a proper safety plan‚" he said.