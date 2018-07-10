Please release our “beloved father and brother” unharmed.

That is the plea of the Parker family after businessman Layaqat Allie Parker‚ 65‚ was kidnapped at gunpoint in Cape Town on Monday.

“Our father and brother is an elderly man‚ so we also appeal to those who may be involved or know person who may be connected with this crime‚ to just please release him unharmed before his health deteriorates‚” the family said in a media statement on Tuesday.

“We further request from everyone to allow the family enough space and time within which to process these traumatic events.”

According to police‚ Parker was grabbed by five men as he was driving into the basement of his business premises in Goodwood on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the suspects in an unknown double cab followed him to the gate.

“[The suspects] forced the security guard at gunpoint into the toilet where they took his cellular telephone and locked him up‚” Van Wyk said. “They then continued into the basement where they forced the businessman into their vehicle and drove off.”

The Parker family said: “At this time we do not have much to add.”

They described Parker as a “devoted” family man‚ an “astute” businessman‚ a community worker and a philanthropist who served as a member of non-profit The Friends of the Children’s Hospital Association.

Police are investigating a case of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Last year‚ Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed‚ 71‚ a wealthy businessman from Cape Town was kidnapped in similar circumstances outside his business. He was reunited with his family.

The spate of kidnappings of wealthy businesspeople for ransom in South Africa has raised serious concerns‚ with experts warning of a looming crisis if police are unable to clamp down on the crime swiftly and decisively.

The Sunday Times reported in April the Hawks and the police had set up a task team to investigate the kidnappings of businesspeople by syndicates that demand ransoms. The Hawks revealed that 24 kidnappings had occurred in South Africa in the past 18 months.

Eyewitnesses or anyone with information regarding the suspects in the Parker case are requested to contact the investigation officer‚ Detective Chesron de Vries‚ on 082-493-8472 or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111.