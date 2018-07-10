There are seven main "types" of people who leave their home countries for foreign destinations. South African expats tend to fall into two of these groups.

People from Mzansi are generally either “Optimizers” or “Travelling Spouses”‚ according to the latest Expat Insider 2018 research by InterNations‚ which is based on the insights of more than 18‚000 expats living in 187 countries and territories.

Internationally‚ the seven most common types of expats are the Go-Getter (21%)‚ the Optimizer (16%)‚ the Romantic (12%)‚ the Explorer (12%)‚ the Foreign Assignee (10%)‚ the Travelling Spouse (8%) and the Student (7%).

South Africans rank fourth in the top 10 nations most likely to be Optimizers (at 24%) and fifth in the Travelling Spouse category (13%).

“Optimizers simply search for a better life abroad. They value a good work-life balance and find it easy to settle in‚” explained InterNations.

Over half (55%) are likely to stay abroad forever.