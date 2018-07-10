The country experienced its highest increase in labour strikes in 2017‚ with the figure rising by 8%.

This is according to the Industrial Action report released by the Labour Department on Tuesday.

There were 132 work stoppages as a result of strikes in 2017‚ increasing from 122 the previous year.

The department said the hike was the highest ever recorded in the “history of strike monitoring”.

According to the report‚ 125‚000 employees were involved in strikes across all industries‚ costing the economy R251-million in lost earnings in 2017‚ compared to R161-million in 2016.

The annual strike analysis is drawn up from data the department collects from employers and trade unions after strikes and lockouts.