Trade union Solidarity has suspended its plans to initiate court proceedings to have the South African Airways (SAA) placed under business rescue.

The union’s announcement follows a written undertaking from SAA chief executive Vuyani Jarana that the embattled airline will “immediately” start a process to procure a strategic partner.

“In view of the SAA’s letter in which comprehensive undertakings are given‚ Solidarity has decided to suspend its application for business rescue for the time being‚” said the union’s Dirk Hermann in Centurion‚ south of Pretoria‚ on Tuesday.

“It is difficult to immediately proceed with litigation if the other party has conceded in writing to most of our demands.”