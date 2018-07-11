South Africa

Brown bears at East London Zoo looking 'much better'

11 July 2018 - 15:35 By Tyler Ridden
The EL Zoo bears are much healthier, according to Lionel de Lange of LAOE Ukraine, who credits it mostly to diet change.
The EL Zoo bears are much healthier, according to Lionel de Lange of LAOE Ukraine, who credits it mostly to diet change.
Image: Tyler Ridden

Gina and Jenny‚ the brown bears at the East London Zoo‚ are looking much better‚ according to Lionel de Lange‚ CEO of Lawrence Anthony Earth Organisation Ukraine‚ which visited the zoo earlier this year to assess their condition.

In the past‚ images of the bears have drawn widespread condemnation from the public‚ even spawning a petition‚ which drew over 25‚000 signatures‚ to close the zoo down.

In a recent post on the Lawrence Anthony Earth Organisation Ukraine Facebook page‚ De Lange wrote: “There were some photos online that caused a huge outcry regarding the condition of the animals at the East London Zoo in South Africa‚ in particular the bears‚ and many of my supporters asked why I was not doing anything about it.

“Anyway‚ I travelled to SA in Feb 2018 and visited the zoo and met with management …. Their diet was definitely not adequate and after consulting with staff members‚ who were very keen to help‚ I suggested some changes and we increased their diet intake and also the variety‚ as you can see in the photos.

“You be the judge and tell if they do not look better now.”

The article was published by the Daily Dispatch.

READ MORE

NSPCA rejoices as dog-fighters ordered to remain in custody

Six people have been told they must stay in jail after appearing in court following their arrest in connection with a dog fight at the weekend.
News
17 days ago

SPCA lays charges following shocking seal abuse video

The SPCA has laid charges against two men allegedly involved in the horrific abuse of a Cape Fur seal pup caught on camera.
News
29 days ago

‘I’m truly sorry’: Sandton lawyer apologises for dumping his dead dog on roadside

The lawyer who admitted to dumping his family’s dead labrador on the side of a road in Johannesburg has apologised to the Society for the Prevention ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'This is bad for human beings': Prisoners without water for three days South Africa
  2. GrandWest hits the jackpot with R18m water treatment plant South Africa
  3. Three killed in Cape Town drive-by shooting South Africa
  4. Gravely ill diver airlifted from Mozambican border to KZN hospital South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X