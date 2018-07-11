Gina and Jenny‚ the brown bears at the East London Zoo‚ are looking much better‚ according to Lionel de Lange‚ CEO of Lawrence Anthony Earth Organisation Ukraine‚ which visited the zoo earlier this year to assess their condition.

In the past‚ images of the bears have drawn widespread condemnation from the public‚ even spawning a petition‚ which drew over 25‚000 signatures‚ to close the zoo down.

In a recent post on the Lawrence Anthony Earth Organisation Ukraine Facebook page‚ De Lange wrote: “There were some photos online that caused a huge outcry regarding the condition of the animals at the East London Zoo in South Africa‚ in particular the bears‚ and many of my supporters asked why I was not doing anything about it.

“Anyway‚ I travelled to SA in Feb 2018 and visited the zoo and met with management …. Their diet was definitely not adequate and after consulting with staff members‚ who were very keen to help‚ I suggested some changes and we increased their diet intake and also the variety‚ as you can see in the photos.

“You be the judge and tell if they do not look better now.”

The article was published by the Daily Dispatch.