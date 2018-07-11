The passenger aircraft that crashed outside Pretoria‚ killing one person and leaving several others injured‚ was formerly used for luxury air safaris.

Two pilots were critically injured and a passenger suffered a double amputation in the crash‚ north of Pretoria‚ late on Tuesday.

The aircraft was formerly operated by Rovos Air as part of a small fleet ferrying passengers on nostalgic air safaris in southern Africa in conjunction with train journeys undertaken by Rovos Rail.

Brenda Vos‚ communications manager at Rovos Rail‚ said the aircraft – a Convair 340 that first flew in 1954 - was acquired by Aviodrome‚ a Dutch Aviation Museum‚ a “couple of months ago”.

“We had tried to launch Rovos Air as an alternative product to our luxury trains but we did not have much success in that space‚” Vos told eNCA on Wednesday.