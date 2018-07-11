Dutch museum shocked at Pretoria plane crash that left 1 dead, several injured

The largest aerospace museum in the Netherlands has expressed its shock at a plane crash that claimed the life of one person on Tuesday in Pretoria.

“We are extremely shocked that the Convair 340‚ the aircraft that was on its way to the Aviodrome‚ crashed during the takeoff of a test flight in South Africa. Our priority is now to securing the safety of all those involved‚” Aviodrome said in a post on Facebook.