Kasi protest turns violent

11 July 2018 - 13:20 By Jeff Wicks
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Motorists and the public have been warned to steer clear of Link Road in Shallcross‚ Durban‚ where a protest by shack dwellers turned violent on Wednesday.

eThekwini metro police spokesman Superintendent Parboo Sewpersadh said protesters from the Bottlebrush informal settlement‚ which lies on the border of Shallcross‚ had blockaded the road with debris.

He said the protesters had stoned passing cars and had made attempts to enter private property and “take things”.

“We have a solid police contingent on the scene. At the moment we are trying to contain things. It is unclear at this stage what the protest is about‚” he said.

Sewpersadh also warned motorists about the harbour precinct‚ where striking truck drivers had closed Bayhead Road.

“We have major congestion on Bayhead Road‚ South Coast Road and Umbilo Road as a result of this strike action‚ so we would like people to stay away from this area if at all possible‚” he added.

