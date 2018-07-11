South Africa

Misery in Moz: Saffers up the creek without a passport

11 July 2018 - 07:00 By Graeme Hosken
Since last month, Mozambican immigration authorities have been clamping down on South Africans who arrive for business under the pretence of being in the country on holiday.
Since last month, Mozambican immigration authorities have been clamping down on South Africans who arrive for business under the pretence of being in the country on holiday.
Image: Gallo Images / Dino Lloyd

Dozens of South Africans have had their passports confiscated and are said to be stranded in Mozambique for overstaying their welcome.

Their only recourse now to have their passports returned is to pay fines which run into thousands of rands.

Since last month, Mozambican immigration authorities have been clamping down on South Africans who arrive for business under the pretence of being in the country on holiday.

Times Select has learnt that nearly 30 South Africans are fighting to have their seized passports returned.

It’s a fight that has now involved the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, which has officially requested a response from its Mozambican counterparts.

The Mozambican embassy failed to respond to questions from Times Select.

For more on this story, please visit Times Select.

Most read

  1. Parents return home to find 12-year-old son dead with skull injury South Africa
  2. Woolworth recalls savoury rice after listeria outbreak in Europe Consumer Live
  3. 'We were sold a fong kong car with a BMW sticker': Sasol Inzalo investors slam ... Business
  4. Zsa Zsa, the world's ugliest dog, has died World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows plane crash in Pretoria that left 1 dead, 19 injured
Tshwane project helps homeless heroin addicts practise safe drug use
X