A woman from KwaMsane in northern KwaZulu-Natal is facing charges of child neglect after allegedly plying her one-year-old son with alcohol last week.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the child’s father had raised the alarm‚ calling the police on his allegedly errant girlfriend.

“A 26-year-old mother was arrested for supplying liquor to and abandoning her one-year-old son at KwaMsane. The father of the child had received a call from a neighbour who told him that his son was drunk‚” she said.

“When he arrived he found the child sleeping and smelling of alcohol. He found the mother of boy at an adjacent home busy consuming liquor‚” Gwala said.

She added that the woman was arrested and taken to court and later released on bail.