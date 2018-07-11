Parents return home to find 12-year-old son dead with skull injury

A 12-year-old boy was found dead in his home on Tuesday night with an open wound to his skull.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Koena, said his parents had returned to their home in the Tafeni locality in Libode, around 7pm when they found their son dead.

Police are calling for help from the community to find the culprit.

"The motive for his killing is unclear‚" said Captain Koena.

Anyone with information may contact D/Captain Zwakala on 082-921-1003 or the Crime Stop Line on 086-010-111. The information will be treated as confidential.