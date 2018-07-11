The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the crash happened around 4.30pm.

“The investigation is still at an early stage and therefore some details are yet to be verified.”

It confirmed there were 19 people on board - 16 passengers‚ two pilots and a flight engineer. Of the 19 people on board‚ three were Dutch‚ two Australians and 14 South Africans.

“There were a number of serious injuries with one fatal injury confirmed on the accident scene. In addition‚ three people who were on the ground were injured; one of them passed away this morning.”

The CAA said a preliminary report would be released within 30 days.

“The completion of an investigation is marked by the release of a final accident report‚ which would also contain safety recommendations aimed at improving the levels of aviation safety and prevention of a similar accident.”

A video has emerged that captures the final moments before the plane crashed.

In the video‚ the Convair 340 can be seen moving down the runway and taking off.