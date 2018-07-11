Three killed‚ one wounded in shooting in Tembisa
11 July 2018 - 15:18
Three people were killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting at Tembisa on the East Rand on Wednesday afternoon.
ER24 paramedics‚ along with provincial emergency services‚ were called out just before 2pm‚ to find two people dead inside a taxi parked outside a small shop‚ said ER24's Russel Meiring.
The body of a third man was found lying a few metres away.
They had numerous gunshot wounds.
A fourth man was treated and transported by the provincial services to a nearby hospital.
The circumstances of the shooting incident are unknown at this stage.