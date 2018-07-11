South Africa

Three killed‚ one wounded in shooting in Tembisa

11 July 2018 - 15:18 By Timeslive
Three people were killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting outside a shop in Tembisa on the East Rand on July 11 2018
Three people were killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting outside a shop in Tembisa on the East Rand on July 11 2018
Image: Supplied

Three people were killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting at Tembisa on the East Rand on Wednesday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics‚ along with provincial emergency services‚ were called out just before 2pm‚ to find two people dead inside a taxi parked outside a small shop‚ said ER24's Russel Meiring.

The body of a third man was found lying a few metres away.

They had numerous gunshot wounds.

A fourth man was treated and transported by the provincial services to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting incident are unknown at this stage.

READ MORE

Cape Town businessman kidnapped at gunpoint

A 65-year-old businessman was grabbed by five men at his business on Monday‚ Western Cape police say.
News
3 days ago

Mandela house robbery victims get helping hand

South Africans are rallying together to raise the spirits of tourists who were robbed at gunpoint during a visit to the home of former president ...
News
6 days ago

Children ‘too scared to play outside’ in Ocean View

The regular echoes of gunshots in the Ocean View community has left residents scared to leave their homes and children “too scared to play outside‚” ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'This is bad for human beings': Prisoners without water for three days South Africa
  2. GrandWest hits the jackpot with R18m water treatment plant South Africa
  3. Three killed in Cape Town drive-by shooting South Africa
  4. Gravely ill diver airlifted from Mozambican border to KZN hospital South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X