South Africa

Unions want to meet ministers as wage talks with Eskom hit a snag

11 July 2018 - 07:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Nhlanhla Nene
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Unions representing Eskom employees have requested a meeting with finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan as wage negotiations continue to hit a snag.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) held another round of wage talks with Eskom on Tuesday.

"Numsa‚ together with NUM and Solidarity had a long and detailed engagement with the SOE. We have reached a sensitive stage of the negotiations. Because of this we have requested a meeting with the Finance minister‚ the Public Enterprises minister and the board‚” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.

“We believe this meeting will help to move the process along so that we can finally resolve the differences we have between us and sign an agreement which will be satisfactory to all parties.

“We know the public is anxious to hear from us and to get an outcome‚ but engaging through the media will undermine the negotiation process‚” Hlubi said.

In its latest offer‚ Eskom has put a 7% increase on the table. The offer‚ however‚ does not include the housing allowance demanded by the unions. The unions on the other hand‚ are demanding a reduced 8% wage hike.

