WATCH | Final moments before deadly Pretoria plane crash

A video has emerged that captures the final moments before a plane crashed in Pretoria on Tuesday.

In the video, the Convair 340 can be seen moving down the runway and taking off. Moments later it crashed, killing one person and injuring 19 others.

The plane was en route to the largest aerospace museum in the Netherlands. The Aviodrome museum expressed its shock at news of the crash of the historic aircraft.

“We are extremely shocked that the Convair 340‚ the aircraft that was on its way to the Aviodrome‚ crashed during the takeoff of a test flight in South Africa. Our priority is now to securing the safety of all those involved‚” Aviodrome said in a post on Facebook.

The Civil Aviation Authority is expected to issue a statement on the crash on Wednesday.