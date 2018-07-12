If you are unhappy with the price on the South African online store‚ import it yourself - but you’re likely to pay more.

This is the gist of an Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruling that dismissed the complaint of a Takealot customer who claimed the online retailer was selling boots from abroad at an inflated price.

Joy Stewart complained about an advertisement on their website which stated among other things: “57% Off. Firetrap Ladies coven Snug Boots - Black. On credit: R144 per month. R1‚547 List Price R3‚656.”

She argued the advert was misleading because the same boots could be imported for less.

Takealot said the boots cost £120 in the United Kingdom (UK) if bought online from the manufacturer.

It added: “Takealot requires all items sold on their platform to be final landed price‚ including any applicable VAT‚ etc.”