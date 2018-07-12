South Africa

Bomb scare leads to evacuation of another Durban Woolies store

12 July 2018 - 10:26 By Jeff Wicks
The Woolworths at the Cornubia Mall in Durban was evacuated on July 12, 2018 after a bomb threat.
Image: Bruce Gorton

The Woolworths outlet at the Cornubia Mall in the north of Durban has been evacuated in what is believed to be a bomb threat on Thursday morning.

Police sources with knowledge of the incident confirmed that an evacuation of the store was in effect.

It is understood that officers from the eThekwini Metro Police have gathered outside the store at the mall‚ which opened last year.

The evacuation follows the planting of several incendiary devices at other Woolworths stores in the city over the past week‚ as well as at the Durban July. These devices‚ rudimentary in nature‚ have been triggered and caused minor fires.

This is a developing story.

