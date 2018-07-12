Duduzane Zuma case: Chaos erupts outside Randburg court
A scuffle broke out between members of Black First Land First (BLF) and some journalists outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after the appearance of former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane.
Shortly after Zuma’s case was postponed‚ AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel attempted to address the media but was prevented by BLF activists‚ who shouted: “It’s a matter of black people! No racist is going to speak for our people!”
Kallie Kriel from Afriforum and members of Black First Land First outside #DuduzaneZuma Court. AfriForum said they’d launch a private culpable homicide prosecution against Zuma. The NPA then charged him.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 12, 2018
BLF members shouting “Settler! Go back to Europe” at Kriel. pic.twitter.com/xDCrS96ZVU
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama urged the media to report the truth and stop being biased. He also said his movement was under attack because it was defending former president Zuma and radical economic transformation.
“Today we are here to stand in solidarity with Duduzane Zuma‚ who again we know is attacked only because he is a son of Jacob Zuma‚” said Mngxitama.
He vowed that their members would protect themselves at all costs. “Any white person who touches us‚ we are going to defend ourselves‚” he warned.
Inside the courtroom‚ Zuma's case was postponed until August 23. The magistrate said the postponement was to give the defence more time to go through the charges and documentation pertaining to the case‚ which relates to a 2014 car crash that left two women dead.