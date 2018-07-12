South Africa

Controversial Joburg resident wants Duduzane Zuma's lawyer disbarred

12 July 2018 - 09:24 By Timeslive
Duduzane Zuma arrives at the Johannesburg Central police station with his lawyer on July 9 2018 ahead of an expected court appearance.
Duduzane Zuma arrives at the Johannesburg Central police station with his lawyer on July 9 2018 ahead of an expected court appearance.
Image: Alon Skuy/TimesLIVE

A petition was filed against Rudi Krause‚ the attorney acting for Duduzane Zuma in a culpable homicide case in the Randburg Magistrate's Court‚ on Thursday.

The "friend of the court brief" was filed by Barry Keyter of Johannesburg‚ described as a concerned citizen‚ who alleges he is a witness in a separate complaint against Krause and that there is a conflict of interest on the part of the lawyer‚ according to a statement issued by Anthony Keyter.

The Keyters have been criticised by the courts previously. IOL reported in 2016 that the twin brothers were gagged from badmouthing bank officials and that Anthony Keyter had been declared a vexatious litigant in the US.

Zuma’s court appearance in connection with a 2014 collision between his Porche and a minibus taxi was brief on Thursday. Both the state and the defence have agreed that the case against him will be postponed to 23 August.

Scuffles broke out at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday July 12 2018 as members of the Black First Land First accosted Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel, after Duduzane Zuma appeared in court.

MORE

‘I do not fear conviction’ - Duduzane Zuma

Duduzane Zuma‚ the son of former president Jacob Zuma‚ insists he is ready to face the corruption case against him “as soon as possible” – and says ...
News
2 days ago

Duduzane is a victim of politics‚ white monopoly capital and ‘land thieves’: BLF

Duduzane Zuma is the “victim of a political vendetta” by the “Cyril Ramaphosa administration‚ pressured by Pravin Gordhan‚ white monopoly capital and ...
News
11 hours ago

Never mind the charges, why was Zuma in chains?

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane arrived for his first court appearance for corruption with leg irons around his ankles, and greeted the ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'This is bad for human beings': Prisoners without water for three days South Africa
  2. GrandWest hits the jackpot with R18m water treatment plant South Africa
  3. Three killed in Cape Town drive-by shooting South Africa
  4. Gravely ill diver airlifted from Mozambican border to KZN hospital South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X