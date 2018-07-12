A petition was filed against Rudi Krause‚ the attorney acting for Duduzane Zuma in a culpable homicide case in the Randburg Magistrate's Court‚ on Thursday.

The "friend of the court brief" was filed by Barry Keyter of Johannesburg‚ described as a concerned citizen‚ who alleges he is a witness in a separate complaint against Krause and that there is a conflict of interest on the part of the lawyer‚ according to a statement issued by Anthony Keyter.

The Keyters have been criticised by the courts previously. IOL reported in 2016 that the twin brothers were gagged from badmouthing bank officials and that Anthony Keyter had been declared a vexatious litigant in the US.

Zuma’s court appearance in connection with a 2014 collision between his Porche and a minibus taxi was brief on Thursday. Both the state and the defence have agreed that the case against him will be postponed to 23 August.