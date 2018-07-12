Jeannette Oosterhuis placed her burger meal order expecting to get a complimentary pair of socks on the side.

But when a voucher was delivered instead‚ she saw red!

Oosterhuis lodged a complaint against McDonald’s after failing to receive a promised “limited edition surprise gift” during a one-day promotion on June 7.

She reported the fast food chain to the Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa (ASA)‚ saying their Extra Large Grand Big Mac meal promotion on Facebook was “misleading to consumers”.

McDonald’s advertised the deal in a post that stated: “Looks like we’re getting closer to the launch of #BigMacYourWay with delivery! Order an Extra Large Grand Big Mac meal for a limited edition surprise gift! Hurry‚ it’s only valid between 10.30am and 12.30pm‚ while stocks last.”