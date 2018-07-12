Duduzane Zuma is the “victim of a political vendetta” by the “Cyril Ramaphosa administration‚ pressured by Pravin Gordhan‚ white monopoly capital and land thieves like AfriForum”.

So charged Black First Land First (BLF) on Wednesday ahead of Zuma’s appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday‚ where he is to face two charges of culpable homicide linked to a 2014 car crash.

Zuma has been charged over the deaths of two minibus taxi passengers. Phumzile Dube was killed in February 2014 after Zuma’s Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling. Her fellow passenger‚ Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident‚ reportedly died in hospital a few weeks after the crash.

In a statement‚ which came ahead of planned “#FreeDuduzane” protest to the court‚ the BLF said: “The Dube family deserves justice. The tragic incident involving the loss of life of their loved one‚ Phumzile Dube‚ must not be used to settle political scores. Land thieves must not be allowed to use the grief of the Dube family to try divert attention from the task of returning the land.”