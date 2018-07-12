Duduzane is a victim of politics‚ white monopoly capital and ‘land thieves’: BLF
Duduzane Zuma is the “victim of a political vendetta” by the “Cyril Ramaphosa administration‚ pressured by Pravin Gordhan‚ white monopoly capital and land thieves like AfriForum”.
So charged Black First Land First (BLF) on Wednesday ahead of Zuma’s appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday‚ where he is to face two charges of culpable homicide linked to a 2014 car crash.
Zuma has been charged over the deaths of two minibus taxi passengers. Phumzile Dube was killed in February 2014 after Zuma’s Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling. Her fellow passenger‚ Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident‚ reportedly died in hospital a few weeks after the crash.
In a statement‚ which came ahead of planned “#FreeDuduzane” protest to the court‚ the BLF said: “The Dube family deserves justice. The tragic incident involving the loss of life of their loved one‚ Phumzile Dube‚ must not be used to settle political scores. Land thieves must not be allowed to use the grief of the Dube family to try divert attention from the task of returning the land.”
Scuffles broke out at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday July 12 2018 as members of the Black First Land First accosted Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel, after Duduzane Zuma appeared in court.
The poster for the protest also states: “Jail De Klerk.”
In August 2015‚ the NPA decided not to prosecute former President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ despite Magistrate Lalitha Chetty finding‚ during a formal judicial inquest into the death‚ that there was prima facie evidence that Dube’s death had been caused by Zuma’s negligent actions.
After AfriForum and former prosecutor Gerrie Nel announced that they intended to pursue a private prosecution against Duduzane‚ the NPA reconsidered their decision and sought representations from Duduzane on why he should not face charges.
BLF said: “The judicial processes have been contaminated by political hatred and desire for revenge. The treatment that Duduzane Zuma has received since he arrived in South Africa last week to bury his younger brother shows beyond reasonable doubt that the state is prejudiced against him only because he is the son of Jacob Zuma.”