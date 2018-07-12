South Africa

Fire station torched during protest in Cape Town

12 July 2018 - 08:41 By Andre Jurgens
Gugulethu Fire Station was set on fire by protesters in the early hours of 12 July 2018, damaging parts of the building.
Image: City of Cape Town

Protesters attacked a fire station in Gugulethu‚ Cape Town‚ early on Thursday morning, setting part of the building alight.

Parts of the fire station were extensively damaged and a vehicle parked outside‚ belonging to a security company‚ was torched.

Firefighters from another station who attempted to help were prevented from reaching the blaze after protesters blocked roads with burning debris.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesman Theo Layne said‚ “Gugulethu Fire Station came under attack by protest action. The fire station was set alight.”

“Firefighters were forced to vacate the premises and remained in the drill yard until metro police and law enforcement had dispersed the protesters.

“The front of the fire station sustained severe damage‚ including the watch room‚ engine bay doors and security entrance gate. In addition to the fire station... offices at the rear of the station were also set alight. One office section sustained severe damage.

“Firefighters from Mitchells Plain fire station responded to the incident but due to blocked roadways‚ caused by protesters‚ by placing burning debris and tyres on the roadway‚ they had to take a long detour. Fortunately no injuries occurred‚” said Layne.

It was not immediately clear why the fire station was attacked.

