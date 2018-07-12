GrandWest hits the jackpot with R18m water treatment plant

The new water treatment plant at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World may have cost R18-million but it allows the Cape Town casino complex to go completely off the municipal water grid.

The plant produces 10-million litres of drinkable water every month by filtering water from four boreholes. Sun International’s GrandWest engineer‚ Johan Gelderblom‚ said they would recoup their investment within 30 months.

“The new system allows us to produce water at the rate of R9.20 per kilolitre. Currently‚ on the city’s municipal pricing‚ it would cost us R50 per kilolitre. So we end up spending a fifth of what we would have before we set up this treatment plant‚” said Gelderblom.