When seven-year-old Abongile Ndlovu opened her eyes and gently squeezed her parents’ hands the morning after her lifeless body was found at the bottom of a swimming pool‚ doctors were hopeful that she would make a full recovery.

And they were right.

Two weeks after lifesavers pulled her small body out of a pool where Abongile had been on holiday on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast with her aunt‚ the little girl‚ who has been nicknamed "miracle child"‚ returned home to the care of her grateful and overjoyed parents on Monday. “We as a family are overjoyed that she is once again the happy‚ healthy child that we know and that we are able to take her home‚” said her father‚ Isaiah Ndlovu.

Lifesavers pulled her lifeless body out of the pool and performed CPR.

Ndlovu‚ a Pietermaritzburg father of two‚ said considering that Abongile had no pulse‚ he thought he had lost his little girl.

“Abongile had no pulse when she was brought out of the pool; we all got such a shock when we heard about it. We really thought we would lose our precious‚ only daughter‚” said Ndlovu.

Paramedic Gary Paul‚ who was one of the first at the scene of the near-fatal drowning‚ said he was amazed at her recovery.

“Considering that she had no vital signs whatsoever when we first attended to her‚ Abongile has made a recovery that can only be described as remarkable.”