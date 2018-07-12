Commercial City’s operations manager‚ who identified himself only as Lenny‚ said he was notified of the bomb threat by a tenant‚ a college on the seventh floor.

"The college received a phone call from someone who told them there was a bomb in the building. They called us and we decided to evacuate and call the police‚" he said.

Lenny said several hundred people had been safely evacuated from the building.

"The college was writing exams. I am hoping that it was just a hoax but we are waiting for the police to sweep the building‚” said police spokesman Thulani Zwane at the scene.

“Thankfully it was still early enough and the building wasn't full."