Jail's short on Krejcir comforts, and Radovan's bawling about it

The Correctional Services Department has convicted mobster Radovan Krejcir by the short and curlies and is twisting – and he is not liking it one bit.

In a litany of complaints, said to be contained in a letter to the Hawks, Krejcir voices his disapproval over the prison’s “African” food he is forced to eat; his too-small prison cell; poor medical attention; confiscation of computer equipment; no Skype time with his deported family; and a mattress inadequate for his sore back.

The letter will be handed over to the Hawks later this week.

The complaints were similar to concerns raised in a court application in April, which was struck off the urgent court roll. That application contained letters from the Czech Republic embassy and doctors, and sought to have Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha and Krejcir’s prison officials held in contempt of court for failing to adhere to seven previous court orders.

But Correctional Services spokesperson Logan Maistry dismissed the allegations and said previous court orders had not been ignored.

For more on this story, please visit Times Select.