Nedbank Golf Challenge tournament director falls to his death off Sandton building

Sun International’s tournament director of the Nedbank Golf Challenge fell to his death off a Sandton building on Thursday afternoon.

Dan Sevel‚ 40‚ was also the sports marketing manager of Sun International.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked‚” spokesperson Zoleka Skweyiya said after Sevel fell from the fifth floor balcony of the Sun International headquarters in Sandton‚ Johannesburg just after midday.