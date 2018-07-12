Nedbank Golf Challenge tournament director falls to his death off Sandton building
Sun International’s tournament director of the Nedbank Golf Challenge fell to his death off a Sandton building on Thursday afternoon.
Dan Sevel‚ 40‚ was also the sports marketing manager of Sun International.
“We are deeply saddened and shocked‚” spokesperson Zoleka Skweyiya said after Sevel fell from the fifth floor balcony of the Sun International headquarters in Sandton‚ Johannesburg just after midday.
Dan Sevel, Sun International Marketing Manager: Sports Marketing, congratulates @CapeTownOpen champion @RhysEnoch1. #CapeTownOpen #suninternational— SunInternationalGolf (@golfatsun) February 25, 2018
(📷@PetriOeschger) pic.twitter.com/WT8zIiCRgH
“The exact circumstances are unknown at this stage… We are all devastated.”
Skweyiya said emergency services responded quickly‚ but were unable to resuscitate Sevel.
“We have reached out to the family and we’ve ensured they have adequate support and counsellors as well as staff members.”