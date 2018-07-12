South Africa

Nedbank Golf Challenge tournament director falls to his death off Sandton building

12 July 2018 - 17:25 By Nico Gous
Dan Sevel, the tournament director of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, passed away on July 12, 2018 after falling from the fifth floor balcony of the Sun International headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Image: Facebook/Dan Sevel

Sun International’s tournament director of the Nedbank Golf Challenge fell to his death off a Sandton building on Thursday afternoon.

Dan Sevel‚ 40‚ was also the sports marketing manager of Sun International.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked‚” spokesperson Zoleka Skweyiya said after Sevel fell from the fifth floor balcony of the Sun International headquarters in Sandton‚ Johannesburg just after midday.

“The exact circumstances are unknown at this stage… We are all devastated.”

Skweyiya said emergency services responded quickly‚ but were unable to resuscitate Sevel.

“We have reached out to the family and we’ve ensured they have adequate support and counsellors as well as staff members.”

