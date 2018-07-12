Panel to probe sexual harassment claims against former Equal Education treasurer named
Equal Education (EE) has unveiled the panel that will investigate allegations of sexual harassment against its former treasurer‚ Doron Isaacs.
The members of the panel were agreed to by the law firm Cheadle Thompson and Haysom‚ in consultation with EE’s National Council (NC).
They are: - Retired High Court judge and human rights attorney Kathleen Satchwell. She has been appointed as the chairperson of the inquiry. She recently retired and was appointed as a judge by former president Nelson Mandela in 1996.
She gave evidence before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) on the role of the legal system in contributing to the violations of human rights in South Africa under apartheid. - Dr Malose Langa from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) whose research includes‚ among other issues‚ masculinity in post-apartheid South Africa. - Professor Rashida Manjoo from the law faculty at the University of Cape Town (UCT). She was the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women from June 2009 to July 2015.
Isaacs resigned on May 18 after management asked the NC a day earlier to investigate these allegations. Isaacs denied the allegations despite his resignation. He was the latest in a string of senior NGO staffers to have left their jobs due to allegations of sexual harassment. These included former general secretary Tshepo Motsepe and former head of national organising Luyolo Mazwembe.
“The NC was also requested to look into a 2011 investigation into his (Isaacs) conduct that had cleared him of wrongdoing‚” EE general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube said on Thursday.
On May 22‚ the NC decided to establish an inquiry and asked law firm Cheadle Thompson and Haysom to act as an independent party with experienced external counsel to draft the terms of reference for the investigating panel.
Madubedube confirmed the inquiry will investigate sexual harassment and similar misconduct.
“We reaffirm our commitment to confronting and addressing sexual harassment and other forms of gender-based violence in our organisation‚ and doing so in a transparent manner.”
Complainants can call Shamima Gaibie or Tamryn van Wyk from Cheadle Thompson and Haysom on 011 403 2765 or email equaleducation@cth.co.za.
“Cheadle Thompson and Haysom will be available to assist complainants‚ if they request‚ in preparing a written submission to the panel.”