Equal Education (EE) has unveiled the panel that will investigate allegations of sexual harassment against its former treasurer‚ Doron Isaacs.

The members of the panel were agreed to by the law firm Cheadle Thompson and Haysom‚ in consultation with EE’s National Council (NC).

They are: - Retired High Court judge and human rights attorney Kathleen Satchwell. She has been appointed as the chairperson of the inquiry. She recently retired and was appointed as a judge by former president Nelson Mandela in 1996.

She gave evidence before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) on the role of the legal system in contributing to the violations of human rights in South Africa under apartheid. - Dr Malose Langa from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) whose research includes‚ among other issues‚ masculinity in post-apartheid South Africa. - Professor Rashida Manjoo from the law faculty at the University of Cape Town (UCT). She was the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women from June 2009 to July 2015.