About 50 people braved the rainy weather on Thursday morning to protest outside the municipality in Fezeka‚ Gugulethu.

The protesters from Waterfront and Lotus informal settlements said they were protesting over a range of issues‚ including housing‚ evictions by law enforcement‚ sanitation‚ corruption in the municipality‚ and “inadequate” assistance from Cape Town Disaster Risk Management when their shacks were flooded three weeks ago.

The protesters blocked people from accessing the municipal offices. A young mother carrying a baby on her back told GroundUp she desperately wanted to report a blocked drain in her street in KTC‚ and an elderly woman wanted to check her name on the housing waiting list.

But protester Nozuko Mendela said‚ “If you are here for the city council service today‚ I am sorry there is none. If we can’t get service and assistance from the city‚ then no one else should.”

In an apparently unrelated protest also at Fezeka municipality‚ vehicles and the Gugulethu fire station were torched at 4am on Thursday. This protest was led by people from Ramaphosa informal settlement over housing and electricity according to Captain FC van Wyk of the South African police. As a result the Gugulethu fire station is now closed.